GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops One Day Volume of $98.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $162,676.24 and approximately $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,136.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00147465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00277268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00753628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00604335 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000933 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

