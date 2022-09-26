GMR Finance (GMR) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GMR Finance (GMR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last week, GMR Finance has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. GMR Finance has a market capitalization of $3,441.02 and $42,893.00 worth of GMR Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMR Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.35 or 1.09933591 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00064824 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

GMR Finance Coin Profile

GMR Finance (GMR) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2021. GMR Finance’s total supply is 369,435,643,755,331 coins and its circulating supply is 274,136,492,934,040 coins. The Reddit community for GMR Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GMR_Finance. GMR Finance’s official Twitter account is @GMR_Finance.

Buying and Selling GMR Finance

