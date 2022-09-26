Gnosis (GNO) Reaches Market Cap of $369.57 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $123.19 or 0.00642479 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $369.57 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

