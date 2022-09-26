GoChain (GO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $233,630.00

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoChain has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and $233,630.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001525 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00019548 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,192,470,233 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io.

Buying and Selling GoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, GoChain started with an idea to build a network that solved the blockchain scaling problem while bringing an enterprise team and philosophy to the space.GoChain is a smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. Being 100% Ethereum compatible enables GoChain smart contracts to be applicable for tools such as Truffle, OpenZeppelin, and MyEtherWallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

