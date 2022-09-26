GoChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.23 Million (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoChain has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a total market cap of $9.23 million and $233,630.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001551 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,192,587,257 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io.

GoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, GoChain started with an idea to build a network that solved the blockchain scaling problem while bringing an enterprise team and philosophy to the space.GoChain is a smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. Being 100% Ethereum compatible enables GoChain smart contracts to be applicable for tools such as Truffle, OpenZeppelin, and MyEtherWallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

