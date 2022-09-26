Gold Secured Currency (GSX) Price Tops $0.0163 on Exchanges

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Gold Secured Currency has a market capitalization of $488.08 million and $463,163.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gold Secured Currency has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Gold Secured Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency Profile

Gold Secured Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2020. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gold Secured Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Secured Currency, created by Apollo Fintech, is a growth coin that gives its owners the benefits of having a minimum asset value, like a stable coin, while also facilitating growth in value like traditional cryptocurrencies. GSX combines the benefits of the best stable coin and cryptocurrency, all in one trust secured coin. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Medium Whitepaper “

