Golden Doge (GDOGE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Golden Doge has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Doge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Doge has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $43,598.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Doge Coin Profile

Golden Doge was first traded on July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s total supply is 98,832,507,058,298,400 coins. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Doge is goldendoge.finance.

Golden Doge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

