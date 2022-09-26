Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7,444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,599,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,387,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1,282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 822,272 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

