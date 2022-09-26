Goldex Token (GLDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $152,626.88

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. Goldex Token has a market capitalization of $152,626.88 and $12,239.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,075.38 or 1.09860533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058645 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064637 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Goldex Token Profile

Goldex Token (CRYPTO:GLDX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gldx Token is formed by the various asset funds algorithm used in order to prevent manipulative movements for the base price formation. The mechanism of these funds, which are created at certain rates, working with instant transaction prices in the world stock markets, is also the main factor. It acts as a breakwater against big fluctuations in price. The base price of each Gldx Token starts with the division of the commodity averages in which mutual funds are currently evaluated, at the rate that constitutes the starting price of 1.1 USDT. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.