Golem (GLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $263.99 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $263.99 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Golem coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,936.42 or 1.10095194 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00059160 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00064475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

