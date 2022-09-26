Golos Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $484,105.70 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $484,105.70 and approximately $235.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain (GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2021. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 310,729,437 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

