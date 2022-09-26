Gondola Finance Trading Up 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (GDL)

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Gondola Finance has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Gondola Finance has a total market cap of $6,088.59 and $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gondola Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,997.04 or 1.09845215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058853 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064859 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Gondola Finance Coin Profile

Gondola Finance (CRYPTO:GDL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gondola Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

