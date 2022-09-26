Govi (GOVI) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Govi (GOVI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Govi has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Govi coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001266 BTC on exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $8.03 million and $297,694.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Govi Profile

Govi launched on December 23rd, 2020. Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Govi is www.cvi.finance.

Buying and Selling Govi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform.”

