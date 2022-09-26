Graphlinq Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $183,512.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $762,700.00 and approximately $183,512.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,961 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graphlinq Protocol is graphlinq.io.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars.

