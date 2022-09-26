Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00278016 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002523 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00030071 BTC.

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

