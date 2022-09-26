Gravity Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $64.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $679,127.90 and approximately $64.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,731.58 or 1.09891046 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00056958 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00064558 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

GFI is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

