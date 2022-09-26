Green Climate World Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $327.77 Million (WGC)

Green Climate World (WGC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Green Climate World has a market capitalization of $327.77 million and $55,781.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Green Climate World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Green Climate World Profile

Green Climate World launched on May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Green Climate World is https://reddit.com/r/GreenClimateWorld. The official website for Green Climate World is greenclimate.io.

Green Climate World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Green Climate World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Green Climate World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

