GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) is Clean Yield Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. GSK accounts for approximately 3.8% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.

GSK Trading Down 0.8 %

GSK opened at $29.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. GSK’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.