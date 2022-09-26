GSPI Shopping.io Governance Price Down 99.7% Over Last Week (GSPI)

GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) traded 99.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. GSPI Shopping.io Governance has a total market cap of $3,726.05 and approximately $14,864.00 worth of GSPI Shopping.io Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GSPI Shopping.io Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GSPI Shopping.io Governance has traded 99.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Profile

GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling GSPI Shopping.io Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. GSPI (GSPI) is the governance token of the Shopping.io platform. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. GSPI (GSPI) is the governance token of the Shopping.io platform. "

