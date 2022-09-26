Guarded Ether Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Billion (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Guarded Ether has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Guarded Ether has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guarded Ether coin can now be bought for about $1,051.15 or 0.05239745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Guarded Ether

Guarded Ether was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com.

Guarded Ether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guarded Ether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

