Guider Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $2,938.80 and approximately $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,061.82 or 1.09708981 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00058287 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00064633 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

About Guider

GDR is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.