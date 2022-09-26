GXChain (GXC) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $691.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007658 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010821 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000240 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

