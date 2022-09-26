GYSR Price Reaches $0.0770 on Major Exchanges (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One GYSR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYSR has a market capitalization of $636,844.67 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
GYSR Profile
GYSR’s official website is gysr.io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io.
GYSR Coin Trading
