Hacken Token (HAI) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

Hacken Token (HAI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $631,106.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011059 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00147780 BTC.
Hacken Token Profile
Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 972,132,877 coins and its circulating supply is 498,486,061 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub.
Buying and Selling Hacken Token
