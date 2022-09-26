Hacken Token Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $14.48 million and $631,106.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 972,132,277 coins and its circulating supply is 498,487,379 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub.

Hacken Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof.Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here.”

