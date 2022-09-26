Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Boosted by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,067 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for 1.5% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 645,185 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 185,002 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,051 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 103,821 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 219,457 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,278,183 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $97,842,000 after acquiring an additional 840,598 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.16. 107,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,843,030. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

