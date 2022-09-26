Hamster (HAM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hamster (HAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $241,855.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hamster

Hamster’s genesis date was September 5th, 2021. Hamster’s total supply is 4,336,093,291,330,410 coins. Hamster’s official website is coinhamster.io. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hamster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

