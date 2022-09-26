Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.0416 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (HNS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,106.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00021101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00147595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00277185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00757443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00602992 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000933 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 531,265,535 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

