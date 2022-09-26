happy birthday coin (HBDC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,365.00

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, happy birthday coin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. happy birthday coin has a market cap of $13,899.81 and approximately $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One happy birthday coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00135336 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.45 or 0.01836049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

About happy birthday coin

happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official message board is t.me/happycoinholdings. happy birthday coin’s official website is happycoinholdings.com. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

happy birthday coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as happy birthday coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire happy birthday coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase happy birthday coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

