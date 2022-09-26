happy birthday coin (HBDC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,365.00

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, happy birthday coin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. happy birthday coin has a market cap of $13,899.81 and approximately $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One happy birthday coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00135336 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.45 or 0.01836049 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.
About happy birthday coin
happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official message board is t.me/happycoinholdings. happy birthday coin’s official website is happycoinholdings.com. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
happy birthday coin Coin Trading
