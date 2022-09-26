Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS opened at $51.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $74.28.

