Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 464 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $173.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

