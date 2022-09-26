Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $71.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.