Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,988,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 22,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,776,000.

IJR opened at $88.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

