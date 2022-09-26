Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 704 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.67.

Netflix Stock Down 4.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $226.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

