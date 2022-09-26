HC Wainwright Lowers VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Price Target to C$2.00

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$2.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIQ Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

VQS stock opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.58. VIQ Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$4.07. The company has a market cap of C$29.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that VIQ Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

