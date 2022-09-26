Head to Head Analysis: GSK (NYSE:GSK) & 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) and GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of 2seventy bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of GSK shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of 2seventy bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of GSK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 2seventy bio and GSK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2seventy bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 GSK 1 9 1 0 2.00

Profitability

2seventy bio currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 119.07%. Given 2seventy bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 2seventy bio is more favorable than GSK.

This table compares 2seventy bio and GSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2seventy bio -496.68% -100.76% -43.84% GSK 12.91% 27.84% 7.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 2seventy bio and GSK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2seventy bio $54.52 million 9.43 -$292.21 million ($10.34) -1.31 GSK $46.91 billion 1.27 $6.03 billion $3.02 9.72

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than 2seventy bio. 2seventy bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GSK beats 2seventy bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.; Novartis; Sanofi SA; Surface Oncology; Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.; Alector, Inc.; and CureVac AG., as well as strategic partnership with IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

