Head-To-Head Analysis: International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) vs. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) and International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and International Land Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 101.54% 4.29% 1.78% International Land Alliance N/A -461.66% -91.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and International Land Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and International Land Alliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima $272.63 million 0.91 $293.59 million $2.95 1.28 International Land Alliance $520,000.00 14.59 -$5.06 million N/A N/A

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than International Land Alliance.

Summary

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima beats International Land Alliance on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

