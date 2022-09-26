Head to Head Comparison: Pluri (PLUR) & Its Peers

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pluri to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pluri and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Pluri Competitors 696 3585 10335 152 2.67

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 103.33%. Given Pluri’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pluri has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Pluri has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluri’s peers have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pluri and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $20,000.00 -$49.87 million -0.48 Pluri Competitors $750.04 million $142.05 million 4.06

Pluri’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pluri. Pluri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Pluri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Pluri shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri N/A -100.63% -55.46% Pluri Competitors -4,225.43% -197.53% -33.92%

Summary

Pluri peers beat Pluri on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trials for the muscle recovery after surgery for hip fracture; in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19; and in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease. It also develops PLX-R18 for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as a solution for the treatment of acute radiation syndrome. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

