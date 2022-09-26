Head-To-Head Contrast: Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aqua Power Systems and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57

Risk and Volatility

Clearway Energy has a consensus price target of $38.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.95, suggesting that its share price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Clearway Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.29 billion 5.44 $51.00 million $4.72 7.33

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy 44.04% -13.81% -3.76%

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

