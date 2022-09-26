Head-To-Head Contrast: T Stamp (IDAI) & Its Competitors

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare T Stamp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of T Stamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares T Stamp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T Stamp -162.43% -192.15% -111.63% T Stamp Competitors -81.47% -85.97% -8.90%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T Stamp 0 0 0 0 N/A T Stamp Competitors 1664 11442 24449 534 2.63

This is a summary of current recommendations for T Stamp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 51.07%. Given T Stamp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T Stamp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T Stamp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio T Stamp $3.68 million -$9.06 million -1.91 T Stamp Competitors $1.82 billion $284.88 million 23.83

T Stamp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp. T Stamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

T Stamp competitors beat T Stamp on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks. Its solution converts biometric and other identifying data into an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token that serves as a secure tokenized identity. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, document validation, identity verification, duplicate detection, and biometric capture. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; biometrically secured email; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

