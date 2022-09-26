Head to Head Review: Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) & Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $66.77 million 2.66 $17.43 million $1.90 10.25 Madison County Financial $21.87 million 3.83 $7.41 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 26.14% 6.72% 0.80% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Territorial Bancorp and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage; home equity; consumer; multi-family mortgage; commercial business; and construction, commercial, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the state of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Madison County Financial

(Get Rating)

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also offers agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.