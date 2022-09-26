HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Tops $99.28 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $99.28 million and $60.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

