HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 2.9 %

ETR HEI opened at €40.66 ($41.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €41.70 ($42.55) and a 12 month high of €68.08 ($69.47).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

