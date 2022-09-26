Helium (HNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.61 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $600.39 million and $30.61 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $4.66 or 0.00024367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011059 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 128,867,174 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
