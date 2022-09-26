HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $3,355.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

