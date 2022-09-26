Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Hess Midstream accounts for about 4.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Hess Midstream worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after buying an additional 2,851,994 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 3,017.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 569,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HESM traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.67. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.556 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

