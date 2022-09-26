Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $454,763.00

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hibiki Finance has a market capitalization of $454,763.00 and $13,177.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hibiki Finance Coin Profile

Hibiki Finance’s genesis date was August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 9,342,816 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hibiki Finance’s official website is hibiki.finance.

Hibiki Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

