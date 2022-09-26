HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Buys $70,700.00 in Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $20.12 on Monday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. Equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.