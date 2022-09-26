Hina Inu Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $552,362.00 (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Hina Inu has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. Hina Inu has a total market capitalization of $552,362.00 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hina Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hina Inu alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070449 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10769878 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hina Inu Profile

Hina Inu’s launch date was May 26th, 2021. Hina Inu’s total supply is 38,545,882,401,393,200 coins. Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hina Inu is https://reddit.com/r/RealHinaInu. Hina Inu’s official website is hinainu.finance.

Buying and Selling Hina Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Meet Hina Inu ($HINA), Keisuke Inu’s ($KEI) sister token. Hina Inu [$HINA] is a community-driven decentralized cryptocurrency with automatic staking on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hina Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hina Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hina Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hina Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.