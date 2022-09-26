Hippo Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, September 30th (NYSE:HIPO)

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Friday, September 30th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 30th.

Hippo Stock Performance

HIPO opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Hippo has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 218.29%. The business had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hippo will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hippo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hippo by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

